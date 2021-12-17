Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $61.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

