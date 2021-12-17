Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.13. 66,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,163,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.