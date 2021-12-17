Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Chairman Richard Leeds Acquires 2,068,264 Shares of Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Industrial stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

