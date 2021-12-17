Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $29.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

