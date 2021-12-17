Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 142.6% in November

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at about $381,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.