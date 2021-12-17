GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $60.66 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.