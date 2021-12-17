Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 25,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

