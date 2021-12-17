Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $440.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.84 and a 200-day moving average of $418.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

