Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 452.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $551.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

