Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 6,556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Visa by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 301,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on V. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.