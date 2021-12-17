Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in November

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

