Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GIIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 753,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

