GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Acquires $59,800.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Marc Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 196,236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 793.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 96.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

