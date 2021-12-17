Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average of $223.06. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

