Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $540,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

