Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $210,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $277,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

