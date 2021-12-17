Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

