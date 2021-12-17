Graphite Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 22nd

Graphite Bio’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Graphite Bio had issued 14,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

GRPH opened at $10.89 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 385,860 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

