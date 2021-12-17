Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0356

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 69.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and $92.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00316353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

