Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 25.14. 155,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.73. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 18.00 and a twelve month high of 73.45.

