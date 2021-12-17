Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GRN opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.17 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.47.

