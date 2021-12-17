Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.