Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 57.3% in November

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

