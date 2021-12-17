Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 358,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Shares of GROM stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.