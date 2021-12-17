Growth Interface Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 11.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Veeva Systems worth $106,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

NYSE VEEV opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

