Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce $30.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

