Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $168.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.56.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of GH stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 27,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,934. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

