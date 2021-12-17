Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,231 shares of company stock worth $6,276,230. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

