Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 956 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
