Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 956 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

