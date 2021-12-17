Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $115.26 and a 1-year high of $149.02.

