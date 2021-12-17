Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adient by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Adient by 27.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

ADNT stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,193. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

