Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.60 on Friday, reaching $939.52. 284,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,578,207. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $943.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,027.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

