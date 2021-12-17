Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,562,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 482.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. 127,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,371. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $85.77 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.