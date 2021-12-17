Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,552. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

