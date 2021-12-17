Harvey Gutman Sells 2,048 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MCB opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

