Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 28.9% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $74.18 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00009626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.74 or 0.08306466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00312410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.94 or 0.00912028 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00391099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,348,026 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

