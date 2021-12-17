Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings posted narrower loss per share in the third quarter of 2021. The year over year improvement was owing to the betterment in scenario pertaining to air-travel demand, despite the adverse impact of the Delta variant. Evidently, passenger revenues surged to $454 million in third-quarter 2021 from $39.8 million a year ago. Despite the improvement, air travel demand is still below 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels. Total revenues are anticipated to plunge 32-37% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The current scenario of rising fuel costs also does not bode well for the airline. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon (economic) rose to $2.07 from $1.24 a year ago. Fuel price per gallon is expected to increase further to $2.41 in the December quarter. Fuel consumption has also increased with more flights in operation.”

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $17.56 on Monday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

