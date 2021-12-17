Head-To-Head Analysis: Worksport (WKSP) & Its Competitors

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Worksport to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Worksport and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 640 2454 2920 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.78%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -7.42 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.39

Worksport’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worksport competitors beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

