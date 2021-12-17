Head to Head Comparison: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Affinity Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.16 $3.09 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million 2.30 $5.92 million $1.00 10.73

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91%

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

