Head-To-Head Comparison: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) vs. Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ambev alerts:

This table compares Ambev and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $11.33 billion 3.87 $2.21 billion $0.18 15.50 Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.75 $9.87 million N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambev and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 5 2 0 2.13 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ambev presently has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Ambev.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Vintage Wine Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.