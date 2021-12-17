Head-To-Head Contrast: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 14.73 $128.56 million $1.94 64.14

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CI&T and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.74%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.21%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats CI&T on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

