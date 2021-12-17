Head to Head Contrast: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 574.60%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 40.51 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -2.15 ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.31 -$1.02 million $0.01 853.85

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97% ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09%

Volatility & Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

