Head-To-Head Review: Janel (JANL) & Its Peers

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Janel to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Janel alerts:

Janel has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s peers have a beta of 3.31, meaning that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 13.45 Janel Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 7.15

Janel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1206 6055 11306 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Janel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.