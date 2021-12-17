Head to Head Survey: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Logansport Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.42 $3.91 million $5.32 8.74 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.13 $7.56 million $1.16 14.40

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Logansport Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

