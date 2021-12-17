Hegic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00205413 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 697,511,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

