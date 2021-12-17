HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HEI stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.