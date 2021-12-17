Heineken Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heineken in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HEINY opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

