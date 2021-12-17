Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,590 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

