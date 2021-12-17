Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.70

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.70 and last traded at $189.30, with a volume of 3709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.69.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

