HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

