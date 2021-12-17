HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
